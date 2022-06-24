Margaret Marie Talaga (nee Maurer), age 92, of Grand Haven, Michigan, formerly of Franklin Park, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Robbinswood Assisted Living Community. She was born May 7, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois; and was married to Chester A. Talaga on April 12, 1952, in Schiller Park, Illinois. Chester preceded her in death on January 16, 1985.
Margaret was a devoted Catholic all her life. She was a member of St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Franklin Park, Illinois, when she resided there and for the past 25-plus years a member of St. Patrick — St. Anthony Catholic Church in Grand Haven. She was widowed at an early age of 55 and devoted the rest of her life after early retirement to her grandchildren and active participation at St. Patrick – St. Anthony’s. Margaret loved her family first and foremost, traveling, shopping and dining out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.