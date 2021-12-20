Mrs. Margaret Elizabeth “Peg” Olinsky went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the age of 91. She was born on July 1, 1930, to Charles and Rose (Keim) Schwab in Clarksville, Michigan.
Margaret served different secretarial positions, most recently working at NOCH for 20 years in various departments. Margaret was a former member of All Shores Wesleyan Church and First Baptist Church of Spring Lake, and a current member of Spring Lake Harvest. She enjoyed traveling with her daughter, cheering for the Detroit Tigers with her son, golfing (taught to her by her late husband, Alex), walking the beach and spending time in her garden. She had a kind, compassionate heart, which was evident while volunteering for several decades with Love INC, International Aid, and various church events and needs. She continued to give back and help others until the age of 84 until she was physically unable to anymore.
