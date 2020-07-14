Margaret Rose Fuller, age 83, passed peacefully to her heavenly home on July 9, 2020, after a courageous battle against Alzheimer’s.
She was born to Sam and Rose Bruinsma in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on June 30 1937. She attended Creston High School, and was employed by Leers Corporation prior to marrying James Fuller in August 1957. They resided in North Muskegon, and then became long-term residents of Grand Haven, Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.