Margaret Ruth MacPhee, age 83, of Angola, Indiana (formerly of Grand Haven), passed away at her home in Angola, Indiana, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was born March 27, 1936, in Grand Haven to the late Franklin and Margaret (VandenBerg) Decker.
Margaret graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1954. She attended the University of Michigan and subsequently earned Bachelor of Arts degrees with honors from Miami University (Ohio) and Grand Valley State University. Margaret worked as a secondary education teacher in Michigan, Ohio, upstate New York and Indiana. She also taught adult education classes, including county jail inmates, for approximately 20 years.
Margaret was preceded in death by her son, Donald MacPhee; and sister, Mary Metzler. Margaret is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bill; son, Robert (Frank) MacPhee; four grandchildren: Ashley Wolf, Andrew Ramsak, James MacPhee and Douglas MacPhee; and daughter-in-law, Maureen MacPhee.
The Memorial Visitation for Margaret will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Interment will be in Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to a charity of donor’s choice. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Margaret’s online guestbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.