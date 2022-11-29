The Funeral Mass for Margaret Steffen will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022, at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Catholic Parish. Visitation will be held this evening, November 30, from 5-8 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
