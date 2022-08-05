Mrs. Margaret E. “Peggy” Vermeer passed away peacefully on Monday, August 1, 2022. Born on July 9, 1932, to Anthony and Margaret (Draeger) Holzinger in Grand Haven, Peggy celebrated her 90th birthday with her family a few weeks ago. She married Leroy Vermeer on October 9, 1954, and they shared 45 wonderful years together before he passed away on November 1, 1999.
Peggy worked at the former Old Kent Bank, retiring in 1997. While there, Peggy made lots of lifelong friends among her co-workers and customers. Peggy’s kind and generous personality always drew others to her, as well as her great sense of humor. She liked to stay active in the Grand Haven community by volunteering on the Holiday Home Tours and being a part of Grand Haven Auxiliary 925 for many years. Peggy also enjoyed visiting Hawaii several times with Leroy and tending to her beautiful flower garden when she had it.
