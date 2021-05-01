Margery J. Schnell, age 87, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Grand Pines Assisted Living Center in Grand Haven. She was born on January 11, 1934, to Malcolm and Hazel (Fry) Milks in Lansing, Michigan. Marge graduated from Lansing’s Sexton High School in 1951. Some of her school activities were Girl Scouting, yearbook staff, library volunteer, working on the senior play, the Latin club and the school’s harpists club. She spent her childhood summers at her parents’ cottage on Torch Lake, and attended Interlochen Center for the Arts summer camp.
Marge earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English from the University of Michigan and, on December 29, 1956, she married John “Jack” P. Schnell in Lansing. She taught English and history in Saline, Michigan, and was a librarian at a number of public schools in West Michigan after the family moved to Grand Haven in 1970. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Grand Valley State University in computer science and subsequently worked for Grand Valley’s Computer Services Department, receiving an award for exemplary service in 1987.
