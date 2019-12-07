Mari Joan Yedinak, age 84 of Grand Haven, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, at a local care facility. She was born August 19, 1935, in Lansing, Michigan, to the late Maurice and Frances (Shepherd) Larner.
Mari was a long-time resident of Medi-Lodge at the Shore. She loved animals of all kinds and was always feeding the birds in her yard. Mari enjoyed growing flowers in her flower beds and playing bingo. She was a very compassionate person, and left quite an impact on anyone she would meet; namely the staff members at Medi-Lodge. She will be missed by many.
Mari is lovingly remembered by her two children, Janet Lemson and John Yedinak. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Steve Lemson; grandchildren, Michael Yedinak and Benjamin Kleeves; and sister, Janet Marsh.
A Memorial Visitation for Mari will take place on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Medi-Lodge at the Shore: Activity Department or Harbor Humane Society. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Mari’s online guestbook.
