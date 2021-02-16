Maria Lena Parsons, age 83, of Spring Lake passed away Friday, February 12, 2021, at home. She was born November 29, 1937, in Teteringen, the Netherlands, to Nicholas and Petronella (Hommel) van der Zanden; and she married Donald Lee Parsons on October 21, 1972, in Muskegon. He preceded her in death on June 18, 2015.
Maria arrived here from the Netherlands in 1956 and was a lifelong resident. She loved going to the casino, thrift store shopping, knitting, crocheting and playing cards.
She is lovingly remembered by two daughters, Robin (Alan) Nienhuis and Nichole (Todd) Parsons; two sons, Tony (Tina) Devereaux and David (Cindy) Devereaux; three grandchildren: Dana Parsons, Michael (Caroline) Miles and James Smedley; three great-grandchildren: Noah, Tiffinie and Jill; and her brother, Jan (Hettie) van der Zanden. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathryn Parsons; sister, Lanie; and two brothers, Theo and Nico.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements by The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Disabled American Veterans are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
