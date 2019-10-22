Marian Bloeser, age 95, passed from this earth on October 19, 2019.
Marian was the loving wife and business partner of Kirk Bloeser – together they shared 67 years of marriage. Kirk preceded her in death in 2014.
Born in Grand Haven, Marian was the only child of Nicholas and Margaret Andros. Marian was a life-long resident and retail businesswoman. She began at an early age helping her father and mother make candy at the family business known as The Grand Haven Candy Shop in the ’30s. Marian continued her love of retail owning her own custom hat shop and later joined her husband Kirk at Kirk’s Camera Shop.
Marian is survived by her four children: Barbara (Ted) Skendrovic, John (Pam) Bloeser, Marianne (Dennis) Sytsma and Janet (Steve) Gulis; and five grandchildren.
A private family service is planned for Marian. Arrangements entrusted to The VanZantwick Chapel of the Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Please share your fond memories with the family at www.sytsemafh.com.
