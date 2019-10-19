Marian Lucille Fett, age 89, of Grand Haven went to her eternal Heavenly home on Thursday, October 17, 2019. She was welcomed by her Lord and many saints who arrived before her.
She was born August 14, 1930, in Grand Haven to Herman and Alice (Smith) Roossien; and she married Richard Fett on June 19, 1948, in Grand Haven.
A faithful Christian, she worshipped at St. Patrick–St. Anthony Catholic Church, where she was a former choir member. She enjoyed being a member of the prayer group and also helped with the jail ministry.
Aside from the Lord, she valued nothing more than her family. She especially enjoyed knitting, sewing and baking, particularly for her husband and family. She was also an accomplished cake decorator.
She is lovingly remembered by her husband and best friend, Richard Fett of Grand Haven; two daughters, Barbara (Derk) DeYoung and Janet Benson, both of Atlanta, Georgia; three sons: Richard (Nancy) Fett of Grand Haven, Dr. Daniel (Margaret) Fett of Spring Lake and John (Lisa) Fett of Tennessee; 14 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa; two sons, David and Steven; three sisters: Eloise Maclam, Lillian “Jean” VanDyke and Evelyn Roossien; and her brother, Robert Roossien.
Her family and friends will celebrate her Heavenly homecoming with a Mass of Christian Burial. The Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at St. Patrick–St. Anthony Catholic Church with the Rev. Norman Droski as celebrant. Friends may meet the family 5-8 p.m. Monday, October 21, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Interment will be in Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions to St. Patrick–St. Anthony Catholic Church are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.