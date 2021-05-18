Marianne Lipcsei, age 68 of Grand Rapids, and formerly of Grand Haven, went to be with The Lord on May 15, 2021.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Lipcsei; son, Jason Heath and wife Michelle Hoey-Heath; their children, Charlie and Andrew; daughter, Dr. Christina Clise and husband Thomas; their children, Jason and Alice; sister, Alishia (Guy) Terrill; and many nieces and nephews.
