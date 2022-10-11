Marie Louise Gray, age 64 of Spring Lake, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Metro Health Hospital, after a six-year battle with cancer. She was born on November 27, 1957, to the late Eugene and Dolores (Hahn) Renouf. Marie married Jeff Gray on August 4, 2014, in Grand Haven.
Marie graduated from Grand Haven High School and went on to attend Western Michigan University for two years. She was a dedicated employee at SAF Holland for 20 years. Marie attended Seventh-day Adventist Church in Muskegon and Grand Haven for many years, where she was a member of many fellowship and Bible study groups. More recently, she began attending Small Groups at Lakeshore Baptist Church, where her husband, Jeff, is a member. She enjoyed spending time with her church family and listening to church radio, taking the back roads when going on long drives, and never being in a hurry. Marie had several good relationships with many people in her life and she especially loved her grand-pups, Zoe and Paul.
