Marie Whilimina “Beanie” (Lindberg) Nellist, age 90, of Coopersville, formerly of Nunica, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
Marie was born in Polkton Township, Michigan, to the late Ernest and Nora (Zimmer) Lindberg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Merle Wayne Nellist, in 1977; and her siblings: Al, Sam, Tom, Emmy and Kathy.
Marie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and she enjoyed family gatherings and time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed crocheting, playing the piano and singing, and had a unique sense of humor. Marie enjoyed and was very proud of her teaching career, which spanned 40 years. She began her teaching career at South Evergreen School, a one-room schoolhouse, and taught at Allendale Schools for a short time, then for 10 years at Nunica Elementary until moving to Spring Lake Pubic Schools, where she taught in the elementary school until her retirement.
Marie will be missed greatly by her children: Merle “Skip” (Deb) Nellist, Colleen (Bill Jr.) Nellist-Brown, Correen (Bryan) Kieft and Julia Nellist; grandchildren: Brian Nellist, Nicholas (Ruth Ann) Brown, Kaitlyn Brown, Marleen Valdez and Cynthia Smith; great-grandchildren: Wayne Nellist, Andrew Nellist, Karli Brown, Dakota Brown and Tom Smith; many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 17150 88th Ave., Coopersville, MI, with Father Ayub Nasar celebrant. Burial will take place in Richardson Cemetery, St. Helen, Michigan. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Throop Funeral Home, 214 Church St., Coopersville, MI 49404; and 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, one hour prior to the service at church. Memorial donations may be made to assist Karli and Dakota Brown with school tuition costs, c/o Nicholas Brown. An online guestbook may be signed at www.throopfh.com.
Arrangements by Throop Funeral Home, Coopersville (616-837-8161).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.