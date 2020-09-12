Marilyn W. Biczak passed away peacefully Thursday morning, September 10, 2020, surrounded by family; she was loved. She was born in Charlotte, Michigan on May 9, 1939 to Charles and Gertrude Bush and was the older sister to twins Donna Cogswell (Donald) and Doras Weinley (Bob).
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Alan J. Biczak on May 2, 2016. She is survived by her two lucky children, Laura Pulsifer (Jim) and David J. Olson (Brooke). Laura and David feel fortunate to have had such a strong and encouraging advocate as their Mother. She was their biggest cheerleader in life and instilled in them a sense of compassion for others. Marilyn was also blessed with nine grandchildren: Andrew McDonough (Kailee), Daniel McDonough (Callie), Dylan Sawyer, Dave Olson (Megan), Blake Olson, Grayson Olson, Andy Pulsifer (Paige), Alex Pulsifer (Ryann), and Jennifer Tenbrink (Nick).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.