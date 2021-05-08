Marilyn Hodgson, 88, of Fruitport, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at home with her family by her side.
Marilyn was born October 10, 1932, the daughter of Russell and Mabel Lowing. She married Carl Hodgson of Fruitport, where they lived and enjoyed 70 years of marriage. She worked for Fruitport Community Schools for 30 years as a food service manager, retiring in 1992. Marilyn enjoyed reading, crocheting, cooking and sharing Carl’s hobby of collecting and restoring antique tractors and gas engines. Most important to her was always her family. She was a social, caring, hard-working woman who will be deeply missed.
