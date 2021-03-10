Marilyn Joan Wing, age 86, of Grand Haven went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 8, 2021. She was born November 30, 1934, in Wichita, Kansas, to Clarence Walter and Lenore (Schleeter) Stotler.
Marilyn worked as a bookkeeper for many years and for many different manufacturing companies in the area. She was a devoted member of Grand Haven Community Baptist Church. When she retired, she continued as a bookkeeper for Grand Haven Community Baptist Church, Beautiful Soul Ministries and Lakeshore Pregnancy Center. Marilyn loved watching and rooting for the Detroit Tigers and Lions, and her sons when they were involved in sports. Her other interests were listening to big band music (especially Glenn Miller) and bowling.
