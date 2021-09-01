Marilyn Joyce Buit, age 81, of Lake Wales, Florida, formerly of Muskegon, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, in Florida. She was born September 1, 1939, in Muskegon to John and Martha Ann (Lulofs) Buit Jr.
Marilyn attended St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Muskegon and worked for the family business, Buit Catering. She loved doing embroidery work, plastic canvas, coloring and word search puzzles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.