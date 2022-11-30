Mrs. Marilyn Vander Veen, age 89, of Spring Lake went to her Heavenly home on Thursday, November 10, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born June 20, 1933, in Dowagiac, MI to Elmer and Mildred (Burney) Hodges. On June 19, 1954, she married Robert (Bob) C. Vander Veen, who preceded her in death on September 4, 1999.
Marilyn and Bob had many adventures over the years. They spent decades living in East Grand Rapids, before moving to Grand Haven and finally Spring Lake. After Bob’s retirement, they spent years building hospitals in Malawi, Kenya and India through the Medical Benevolence Foundation, where Marilyn served as a board member. When not in Michigan, Bob and Marilyn could be found in Key West enjoying a sunset on their deck in the Truman Annex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.