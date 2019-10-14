Mrs. Marilyn Dawn Willis, age 87, of Hart, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2019.
She was born in Hudsonville, MI on October 18, 1931, to John and Mildred (Edson) Wagner and married Joseph Grant Willis on September 15, 1954. Mrs. Willis had been co-founder of "The Berries Blueberry Farm" and an elementary school teacher. Marilyn was a member of Fruitport Congregation UCC and enjoyed needle work, knitting, travel and had a life long love of reading and learning.
SURVIVORS
Daughter, Cheryl (Rex) Cargill; sons, Robert (Chris) Willis and Barry (Joanne) Willis; 4 grandchildren, Lori Cargill, Lynn (Alex) Cunha, Sarah (Andy Savina) Willis and Johna Willis; great grandchildren, Gabriella and Camilla Cunha; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE
Saturday, October 19, 2019, 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service at Clock's Sunset Celebrations with Pastor Dr. Donna Rick officiating. MEMORIAL: Harbor Hospice Poppen House. Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guestbook. Clock Funeral Home - Muskegon
