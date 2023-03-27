Marion Baumgarner, 92, of Grand Haven, died Thursday, March 23 at home.
Latest News
- Legislature's 3-month sprint reflects sea change in Michigan policy, politics
- Assault suspect flees scene, 18-month-old found with family
- State Briefs
- Tigers tab Rodriguez for Opening Day start
- 3 children, 3 adults fatally shot at Nashville grade school
- AL Central preview: Guardians try defending lackluster division
- Local roundup: Bucs volleyball, tennis in action over weekend
- Spring season preparations underway – regardless of weather
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Take the first step': Grand Haven native stars in crime thriller movie
- At least 3 candidates plan to run for mayor of Grand Haven
- ‘You are out of order’: Discussion over commission rules gets tense
- Commissioner Bonnema: Ottawa Impact 'silencing the elected voices' of the county
- Man faces fraud charges from SL condo association
- Freshman guard earns GH's Lela Johnson Award
- Holland man dies in single-car crash
- Ottawa County GOP elects new chair
- Hazardous weather outlook in effect
- Spring Lake’s Hogan earns MIAAA award
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- County board votes 6-5 to change minutes regarding Hambley hire (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Local protester causes concern setting up near GHHS entrance (2)
- Jury finds young man 'not guilty' of rape (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Your Views (1)
- County administrator assistant position upgraded, with salary jump (1)
- At least 3 candidates plan to run for mayor of Grand Haven (1)
- Is the David porn? Come see, Italians tell Florida parents (1)
- Where have all the nation’s college students gone? (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Is Grand Haven really a place where we all belong? (1)
- Central Park Players to perform canine musical this weekend (1)
- More pride needed in Grand Haven (1)
- It is time to stop being distracted when it comes to gun violence (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.