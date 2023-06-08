Mrs. Marion Sweet, age 87, of Grand Haven, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023. She was born March 20, 1936, in Houghton, Michigan, to Leslie and Laura (Knolt) Thomas. She married Lawrence Sweet, and he passed away in 1990.
Marion retried from Grand Haven Public Schools and was a former member of the United Methodist Church of the Dunes. She enjoyed painting lawn ornaments, and shopping with friends, but most of all she loved her family and especially being a grandma.
