Marion Edith VanZantwick, age 96 years young of North Muskegon, passed away due to Covid-19 on November 25, 2021, Thanksgiving Day. She was born on December 4,1924 in Grand Haven to the late Warren and Leah (Bethke) White.
Marion moved to Detroit with her parents in 1936 fell in love and married the love of her life, James McCully, in 1943. They lived together and bore six beautiful children. However, Marion and Jim were divorced in 1960. Shortly thereafter, Marion moved to Grand Haven, Michigan with daughters Jean and Deborah. She graduated nursing school at Muskegon Community College and then worked at Muskegon General Hospital until she retired. She lived in North Muskegon with her second husband, Allen VanZantwick, who preceded her in death on February 17, 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.