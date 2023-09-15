Marjorie Jo Somerville, 96, of Grand Haven died Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Lakeshore Sierra Assisted Living. Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Community Calendar
- Hudsonville makes second-half comeback to hold off Bucs
- Defense comes up big for Laker football, outlasts Coopersville to go 4-0
- Coast Guard suspends search for missing fisherman
- Area doctors advocate for health dept. amidst budget changes
- States debate later high school start times
- Ottawa County man sentenced to 17.5 years for exploiting children
- Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers
Most Popular
Articles
- Recall petitions approved for recalling 2 county commissioners
- Nightly lane closures on westbound I-96 begin tonight
- Lane closures on US 31 to begin Tuesday
- Dreyer succumbs to ‘flurry of punches’ from Lake Michigan
- Roger Bergman discusses issues over coffee
- Residents alert state attorney general to Harbor Island cleanup
- Heavily redacted emails suggest aide's hire was contested
- Take another look at what Ottawa Impact is doing
- Coast Guard searching for missing Lake Michigan fisherman
- GHHS Class of '53 gathers for 70th reunion
Images
Videos
Commented
- Take another look at what Ottawa Impact is doing (4)
- Your Views (3)
- Church coalition calls out Ottawa Impact (3)
- Health department responds to proposed budget cuts (2)
- Are we force-feeding kids to comply with a secular worldview? (2)
- When did Ottawa County give up on decency and allow crass to take over? (2)
- Roger Bergman discusses issues over coffee (2)
- Your Views (1)
- Hambley: State consequences loom as Gibbs orders cuts (1)
- $107K will fund Grand Haven Area Community Energy Plan (1)
- More climate fiction (1)
- Hispanic Heritage Fiesta to celebrate five years on Saturday (1)
- Community pig roast set for Saturday (1)
- Man protesting outside Griffin Elementary raises parent, district concerns (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.