Mark A. Frifeldt, 61, passed away quite suddenly from cancer and COVID-19 complications at Cape Coral Hospital in Florida on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was originally from Grand Haven, Michigan.
Mark was well known all over town for his sweet ride “Gold Cobra” and his love for custom car building. He ran his own muscle car business most of his life where he built many custom cars that went on to win many car shows for categories like Best in Paint. He had too many trophies to count. When he wasn’t spending time with his daughter, boating, fishing or gardening, he was always dreaming up their next adventure or creating something new. You could always find him in the garage working or watching his favorite westerns. He was a free spirit, loving father, a best friend, a dreamer, the life of the party, and always good for a laugh or jaw-dropping story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.