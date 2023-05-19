Mark Donald Wilton passed away in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Saturday, May 13, 2023, following a brief illness. Mark was born in Grand Haven, on October 5, 1975, to Donald Lee and Margaret Kay (Bishop) Wilton. On May 12, 2004, he married Melissa Laura Bice, and they shared 19 years together.
Mark attended Grand Haven High School and went on to earn his associate degree from Muskegon College. He was a skilled concrete mason. He was a proud member of both the Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local #2, and Grand Haven Eagles #925. Mark was an avid fisherman and regularly heard the call of Lake Michigan to come and fish her waters. He would often take his boys out, hoping to stimulate that same love. He was also a passionate snowboarder, who traveled out West often to satisfy his quest for adventure.
