It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Mark Hanna (Grand Rapids, Michigan), who passed away on October 5, 2022. He will be remembered by his many paintings and drawings, and his love of art.
He was predeceased by his father, Roy Hanna. He is survived by his mother, Mary Richardson; stepfather, Leon Richardson; brother, Charles Hanna (wife Linda); stepbrother, Robert Richardson (wife Annalee); and step-nephews, Jarred and Alexander. He is also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins.
