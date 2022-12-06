Mark Pfaff, age 71 of Grand Haven, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born on February 14, 1951, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Clifford and Gladys (Russel) Pfaff.
Mark graduated from Grand Haven High School and was a life-long resident of Grand Haven. He worked as the community services director for the city of Grand Haven for many years. Mark was a huge Detroit Tigers baseball and MSU football fan and avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycles.
