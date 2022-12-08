A Memorial Visitation for Mark Pfaff will take place on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Latest News
- Out-of-state suspects steal $50K in checks from Ottawa County businesses, police say
- Holland man charged in armed robbery at Ryke's Bakery
- Schumer re-elected Senate leader after Dems expand majority
- Lions defense to game plan for Vikings' T.J. Hockenson, but offense doesn't miss him
- Tigers trade Joe Jimenez for top-rated position player in Braves' system
- 'Our future is in great hands': WMU hires Louisville OC Taylor as football coach
- Buccaneer wrestlers back on the mat, back to winning ways
- Wahlberg named Spring Lake Rotary Student of the Month
Most Popular
Articles
- MDOT installs traffic camera on tall monopole
- City moves to establish Beechtree Commercial Rehab District
- Firefighters put out fire at Shape Corp.
- K-9 officer Max to rest his paws in retirement
- Former Sims plant ranked as one of nation's worst coal ash sites
- Woman arraigned on charges for role in Home Depot theft
- Ottawa County recognized for election integrity, excellence
- City Council to address Joe Lyons' complaints at next meeting
- Police seize fentanyl, cocaine, meth in Muskegon drug bust
- Local soccer coaches thrilled for U.S. World Cup showing
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Ottawa Impact electees choose board chair before taking office (3)
- WGHN's 92.1 to be silenced due to tower lease disagreement (3)
- School board needs to be reminded about public, purpose and power (3)
- What is critical race theory, and is it taught in our local schools? (2)
- GHAPS to unveil bond proposal for new middle school, athletic facilities (1)
- Asian faiths try to save sacred swastika corrupted by Hitler (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Kenzie's Be Cafe opens for business (1)
- Local companies decorate homes for Christmas (1)
- City Council, mayor disagree over paid time-off for Juneteenth holiday (1)
- House GOP needs to put its priorities in the right place (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Here is why corporate greed adds to inflation (1)
- Supreme Court to decide EPA’s protections of waters of the United States (1)
- The goal of religion is compassion (1)
- #TBT – Looking back at this week in 1993 (1)
- Election results (1)
- Your Views (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.