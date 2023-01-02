Mark Stern, 79, of Spring Lake died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Muskegon. Arrangements will be announced by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Taxes fall, wages rise and jaywalking OK'd by new state laws
- Whitmer sworn in for 2nd term as governor
- 2023 tax credits for EVs will boost their appeal
- 'We'll be back': Michigan's comeback falls short as TCU wins wild College Football Playoff
- Lions break plethora of records in smackdown of Bears
- Barbara Walters, dead at 93, was cultural fixture, TV icon
- NY officers injured, suspect shot near New Year's Eve event
- First Friday dance returns to Salvation Army
Most Popular
Articles
- City decides not to address resident complaint
- Dennis 'Denny' VanHall
- Retired teacher spends 6 weeks in Ukraine
- Maintaining independence despite blindness
- Blizzard creates shoal, limiting freighter access to GH
- Body of missing Michigan doctor found in pond near his home
- Miller 'Gary' Sherwood Jr.
- 2 Michigan Trump electors invoked 5th Amendment more than 100 times
- 1 killed in Norton Shores shooting; suspect still at large
- Denny R. Van Hall
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Your Views (2)
- A brief history of the Dewey Hill Nativity scene (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Asian faiths try to save sacred swastika corrupted by Hitler (1)
- Pray for peace on Earth and give glory to God (1)
- Flahive remembered 28 years later (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Your Views (1)
- GH's Norder 16th at national XC championships (1)
- What a twit: Elon Musk’s awful term atop Twitter (1)
- Your Views (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.