Marlene Edith Henson, age 81 of Grand Haven, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at home. She was born on February 9, 1941, in Gary, Indiana, to Alfred and Grace (Rigg) Thrall. She married Mr. Leslie Henson on May 7, 1958, and he preceded her in death in 1972.
Marlene worked for Herman Miller for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed doing puzzles and word searches, and loved reading, especially her Bible. Marlene was a people-person who enjoyed interacting with and visiting with others. She was always active doing an activity and loved her family; they were most important to her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.