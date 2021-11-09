Marlene Louise Wing, age 83 of Grand Haven, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021, at home. She was born on October 31, 1938, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to the late Edward and Louise Meyer.
Marlene graduated from East Grand Rapids High School and worked for Chase Bank from the time she was 18 years old to her retirement in 1998. Marlene was of strong Christian faith and enjoyed doing Zoomba, having lunch with her friends, reading, and attending her granddaughters’ sporting events. Marlene loved being a mother and especially loved Christmas. She was always the generous gift-giver during the holidays.
