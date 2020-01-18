Marlise Danneffel Clements, 83, of Reisterstown, Maryland, passed away December 8, 2019.
Marlise is survived by her daughter, Angie (Ed) Gies; grandchildren: Meaghan and Dan Helmers and Morgan Gies, Bob Clements; great-grandchildren, Bobby Clements and Jonathan Wall; sister, Else Alexander; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Stephen Clements and son Robert Clements.
A celebration of her life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on January 20, 2020, from 12-2 p.m., 109 Main St., Reisterstown, MD 21136. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local fire department or Four Pointes Senior Center.
