Marshall Jared Hoag, age 27 of Nunica, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023. He was born on April 17, 1996 in Grand Haven, Michigan to Jeffrey and Tereasa (Wolfe) Hoag of Nunica. Marshall attended Beach Elementary School (Fruitport), Oakridge Elementary School (Muskegon), and Ottawa Area Center (Zeeland) during his school years, and graduated in 2022. He had an infectious laugh and loved everyone who would stop to visit with him.
Marshall will be lovingly remembered and forever missed by his parents; brothers, Tanner Hoag (Grand Haven) and Barrett Hoag (Nunica); grandmothers, MaryLou Hoag (Decorah, IA) and Lorna Wolfe (Alma, MI); aunt, Patricia Pietrobono (Albuquerque, NM); and uncle, Gary Wolfe (Riverdale, MI). He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Ronald Hoag and Donald Wolfe.
