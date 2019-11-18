Mr. Marshall Teunis, age 90, of Ferrysburg passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 213 E. Savidge St. Spring Lake, MI 49456.
Memorial contributions may be given to Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
