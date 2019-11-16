Mr. Marshall Teunis, age 90, of Ferrysburg passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. He was born January 5, 1929, in Ferrysburg to John and Kate (Groenevelt) Teunis. On March 5, 1954, he married Dorothy Wezeman, and she preceded him in death on April 29, 2018.
Marshall was an active third-generation charter member of Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church. He enjoyed outdoor activities, fishing, hunting, camping and gardening, and he loved woodworking. His faith was foremost in his life, and also family was very important to him. Marshall served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked as a contractor for many years, and was a city assessor and building and fire inspector for the city of Ferrysburg.
He is survived by his five children: Brian (Denise) Teunis of Punta Gorda, Florida, Rodney (Tina) Teunis of Spring Lake, Steven (Linda) Teunis of Spring Lake, Sue (Erv) Herrala of Muskegon, and Diana (John) Meyer of Grand Rapids; 14 grandchildren: Jaclyn Teunis Yared, Jennifer Teunis, Jonathan (Ashley) Teunis, David (Danielle) Teunis, Randy Teunis, Andrew Teunis, Courtney (Rocky) Babcock, Jason Shank, Matthew McKay (Shamber Davis), Kevin (Hannah) McKay, Patrick McKay, Mark (Hannah) Langejans, Erin Meyer (Sandra Medinilla), Katie (Todd) Tester and Michelle (Jared) Vermeulen; as well as his 20 great-grandchildren: Samuel and William Yared, Graham and Nolan Teunis, Micah Potts, Evan Mckay, Murphy McKay, Ronnin Brooks, Wyatt and Sage Langejans, Xavier, Theodore, Remi, and Sydney Meyer, Tillman, Elonica and Traeton Tester, Tenley, Teegan and Meyer Vermeulen. He is also survived by his in-laws: Carolyn (Lee) Baas, Irene (Alan) Bishop, Pat (Ron) Kendzerski, Henry (Nancy) Wezeman and John Wezeman; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church with the Rev. Steve Datema and the Rev. Michael Westerveld officiating. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 213 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake, MI 49456. Interment will take place in Spring Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Marshall may be given to Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
