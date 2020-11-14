Martha “Becky” Rebecca Larsen, age 57, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was born in Ludington, Michigan, on July 25, 1963, to Gilbert and Peggy (Wagner) Larsen. She graduated from Ludington High School and attended Western Michigan University.
Ms. Larsen was an interior designer who owned Trendition Design, in addition to working for Budget Blinds. Becky’s greatest passion was her family. She loved being a mom and was very active in her children’s sports and school activities. She was a devoted “Meemaw” to her grandchildren, often planning special baking projects and crafts with them. Becky was a social butterfly and loved to be surrounded by family and friends. Time spent with her always turned into an adventure and was filled with lots of laughter and fun. Becky had a love of sweets and believed in dessert after every meal, even requesting ice cream frequently in her final days. She also enjoyed working out, especially strength training and running, and attending Fit Body Boot Camp. Becky was a member of Grand Haven American Legion.
