Martha “Kay” McKay Muir, age 87 of Grand Haven, was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at her home after an extended illness.
She was born to Scottish immigrants, John and Helen (Auchterlonie) Boag, on August 21, 1934, in Detroit, Michigan, where she had many fond memories of attending Highland Park Baptist Church, Detroit Public Schools, and starting a life-long passion of playing tennis. Kay graduated from Pershing High School and attended the nursing program at Wayne State University in pursuit of a profession that was a natural fit for her caring personality. She worked as an ENT surgical nurse before taking an extended break to be an outstanding stay-at-home mother, shortly after she married Keith Muir on February 20, 1965. Kay later resumed her career as a part-time private-duty nurse.
