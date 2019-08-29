Martin David Gravelyn Sr., age 69, went to his heavenly home Monday, August 26, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Arden Gravelyn; grandparents: Dave and Jane Goethal, Richard and Henrietta “Babe” Prendergast. Martin is survived by his wife of 28 years, Vicki Gravelyn; children: Amanda (Patrick) Sorrelle, Martin (Dawn) Gravelyn II, Mackenzie Gravelyn and Seth Gravelyn; grandchildren: Harrison, Gillian and Maggie Sorrelle, Jack, Liam and Grace Gravelyn; brothers and sisters: Jayme (Michael) Nyp, Gary (friend, Karen) Gravelyn, Josh (Dawn) Gravelyn and Sara Towers; father- and mother-in-law, Dave and Linda Olin; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dave and Deb Olin; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Marty was an avid golfer and outdoorsman. He spent 20 years at Spring Lake Country Club, where he golfed, played lots of cards and made many lasting friendships. He especially loved spending time at the pool with big kids and grandkids hanging out at the “club.”
Marty traveled across four continents on numerous hunting trips. He also loved to fish and took yearly fishing trips to Canada and most recently Lake Erie fishing for walleye. Marty also spent 21 years as a member of the MHSAA as a referee. He especially liked refereeing at varsity games, both football and basketball. He will miss his crew greatly!
Marty made real estate his career for the last 25 years. This afforded him many opportunities to meet new people (which he loved) and assist them with whatever they needed. Many of those relationships also became lasting friendships very quickly.
Prior to real estate, Marty spent 12 years as a deputy for Ottawa County. He remembers these years fondly and as a result had the best stories. He was a wonderful storyteller and always had the best nicknames for people. We laughed so much as we enjoyed all of his cooking skills during family dinner time.
Lastly, Marty loved being a member of Harvest Spring Lake. This became his second home as he loved to serve and worship there. He was honored to serve on the security team for Harvest.
Marty was simply the best! Above all things, he loved his family. We will miss him each and every day, and look forward to seeing him again in Heaven.
A Celebration of Martin’s life will take place at 12 noon Friday, August 30, at Harvest Church, 225 E. Exchange Street, Spring Lake, MI 49456. Martin’s family will greet relatives and friends from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the church on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen. To share a photo, memory and sign the family’s online guestbook, please visit www.stegengafuneralchapel.com.
