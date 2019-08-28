Martin David Gravelyn Sr., age 69, went to his heavenly home Monday, August 26, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Arden Gravelyn; grandparents, Dave and Jane Goethal, Richard and Henrietta “Babe” Prendergast. Martin is survived by his wife of 28 years, Vicki Gravelyn; children: Amanda (Patrick) Sorrelle, Martin (Dawn) Gravelyn II, Mackenzie Gravelyn and Seth Gravelyn; grandchildren: Harrison, Gillian and Maggie Sorrelle, Jack, Liam and Grace Gravelyn; brothers and sisters: Jayme (Michael) Nyp, Gary (friend, Karen) Gravelyn, Josh (Dawn) Gravelyn and Sarah Towers; father- and mother-in-law, Dave and Linda Olin; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dave and Deb Olin; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Martin’s life will take place at 12 noon Friday, August 30, at Harvest Church, 225 E. Exchange Street, Spring Lake, MI 49456. Martin’s family will greet relatives and friends from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the church on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen. To share a photo, memory and sign the family’s online guestbook, please visit www.stegengafuneralchapel.com.
