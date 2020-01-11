Mrs. Martina Barrigar, age 98, of Grand Haven passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at Mercy Hospital. She was born January 22, 1921, in Holland to David and Martina (DeVries) Lyons. On October 13, 1943, she married Frank Barrigar in Grand Haven, and he preceded her in death on October 26, 2002.
Martina was a former member of Spring Lake Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed camping, painting, ceramics, sewing and cooking. She was a wonderful mother who will be very missed.
She is survived by four children: Dorothy Corradi of Grand Haven, Gloria (Bill) Diedrich of Grand Haven, Frank Barrigar Jr. of Grand Haven and Tommy (Carrol) Barrigar of Coopersville; six grandchildren: Christine (Brian) Gilbert, Monica (Dan) Hampton, Kurt Barrigar, Damon Barrigar, Ryan (Lynn) Diedrich and Scott Diedrich; and five great-grandchildren: Emma and Logan Diedrich, Dayna and Joshua Hampton, and Ethan Gilbert. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in memory of Martina may be given to Disabled American Veterans – www.dav.org. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
