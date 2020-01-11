Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

A wintry mix this morning will transition to mainly snow for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow. Winds will be gusty at times this evening. Low 17F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.