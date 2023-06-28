Marvin Gallisdorfer

Marvin Ray Gallisdorfer, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, at his home in Spring Lake, Michigan. Marvin was born on July 28, 1941, in Buffalo, New York, to Raymond and Amelia (Jones) Gallisdorfer. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree from The State University at Buffalo and went on to work in the pigment and ink industry holding leadership positions with several companies. His later role as CEO of the PCL Group brought him to Michigan where he met Debra Moore and they married on November 29, 1997. Marvin enjoyed traveling, and over the years, spent time in many places across Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean. In his free time, he loved to read, golf with friends and watch Penn State football.
Marvin will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Deb; five children: Jon (Amy) Gallisdorfer, Joel Gallisdorfer, Jeff (Janet) Gallisdorfer, James (Will) Gallisdorfer, and Stacia (Devin) McFadden; seven grandchildren that he adored: Dane, Jordan, Justin, Katie, Nathan, Sebastian, and Zack; two siblings: Joyce (Earl Ellsworth) Ryan and Robert Gallisdorfer; two nephews: Ken and Keith; and two close friends: Dave Klebine and Frank Gillette. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Amelia Gallisdorfer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.