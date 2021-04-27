Mary A. Teitsma, age 75 of Spring Lake, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Hospice at Heartwood Lodge. She was born May 2, 1945, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to the late John and Maude (Weeda) Ludwick. Mary married James Teitsma on May 20, 1966, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Mary grew up on the west side of Grand Rapids and graduated from Grand Rapids Christian High School. For over 40 years, Mary had a very successful career as a Realtor in the Tri-Cities area and was held with high esteem by both colleagues and clients. She earned numerous awards for her achievements, including the Realtor of the Year award, Lifetime Achievement award and Distinguished Service award. Mary also served on the Board of Directors for the West Michigan Lakeshore Association of Realtors. She was also very involved in the Tri-Cities community, was an active member of the Legacy Society of Grand Haven Area Community Foundation, and one of the first members of the 100 Women Who Care Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.