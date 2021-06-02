Mary Alice Davis, age 69, of Grand Haven passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Heartwood Lodge. She was born August 2, 1951, in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, to Roland and Harriet (Crammer) Hoffman. On May 21, 1994, she married Robert “Bob” Davis, and he preceded her in death on August 1, 2012.
Mary Alice grew up in Weatherly, Pa., and graduated from Weatherly High School. Over the years she made many trips back home to visit family and friends.
