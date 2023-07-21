Mrs. Mary Alice Paxton, age 88, of Spring Lake passed away peacefully Sunday, July 16, 2023. She was born July 8, 1935, in Crawfordsville, Indiana to Archibald (Jack) and Margaret Alexander. On July 23, 1960, she married the love of her life, Gene Paxton, and were together for the past 63 years. Mary Alice was a teacher for many years and retired after her three children were born to care for them as they were her everything, as were her grandchildren. Mary Alice was a fabulous cook and would feed anyone who entered the door.
She enjoyed daily crossword puzzles, reading, eating out with her family later in life, and sharing many words of wisdom and laughs to everyone she knew. Her spirituality and love for God was her strength throughout her life. She was a member of the Spring Lake Aquatic Center and enjoyed talking with everyone there. To know her was to love her and she will be very missed by all. She was the most kind, generous angel on Earth and now has her wings.
