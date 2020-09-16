Mary Ann (Burke) Adams, age 91, of Spring Lake passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at Heartwood Lodge at NOCHS in Spring Lake, Michigan.
She was born in Detroit, Michigan, on July 22, 1929, and attended Southeastern High School. She married the love of her life, Samuel Adams Jr., in Detroit in 1948 when he returned from World War II. She trained and worked with an orthodontist as she raised her family. They moved to Spring Lake in 1962 and Mary Ann became part of the North Ottawa Community Hospital family, supporting human resources and the volunteer program for more than 20 years.
