Mrs. Mary Ann Claeys, age 79, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019. She was born in St. John’s, Newfounland, on November 3, 1939 to Allan and Mary (Greene) McManus and married Robert J. Claeys on April 23, 1960. Mrs. Claeys loved to cook, enjoyed reading, church activities and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors: Sons, Al (Connie) Claeys and Dr. Darrell (Alla) Claeys; grandchildren, Jason Claeys, Jake Claeys, Hannah Claeys, Stephanie (Alex) Martin and Vica Claeys; siblings, Sheila (Ron) Turner, Kay (Bob) Wood, Sharon McManus and Gerard and Christine McManus and Reg; Brothers and sisters-in-law, Betty (Vic) Tabbert, Elmer (Jean) Claeys, Don (Ruth) Claeys, Ron (Cyndi) Claeys, Arnie (Kris) Claeys, and Caroline (Steve) Masat; step mother-in-law, Mary Claeys; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert Claeys; brother, Peter; and sister, Carmel.
Service: Friday, October 4, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. Patrick & St. Anthony Catholic Church with Fr. Charles Schwartz officiating. Internment in Lakeshore Cemetery.
Visitation: Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Clock Funeral Home — Muskegon.
Memorial: St. Patrick & St. Anthony Catholic Church. Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guestbook.
