Mary Ann Gesiakowski, age 84 of Grand Haven, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at home. She was born May 18, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Edward and Ann (Greyber) Kaskey.
Mary Ann moved to the Grand Haven area in 1969 and worked for Crouse Supply for five years, and most recently Zelenka’s Nursery for 10 1/2 years. She was a member at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Spring Lake and enjoyed gardening, cooking, playing cards and reading. Mary Ann also had a special affection for birds; namely orioles and hummingbirds. She especially loved her family and home, and enjoyed spending quality time with them as often as possible.
