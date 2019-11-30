Mary Ann Kihnke (Kolenda), 74, of Harbor Springs, Michigan, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
Born August 8, 1945, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Edward and Mary (Burchardt) Kolenda, she attended Grand Rapids St. Isidore’s and Catholic Central schools. On January 29, 1966, she married Lynn Bruce Kihnke, and had 53 fun-filled, adventurous years together.
Mary Ann will be forever missed by her children, Kimberly Kihnke (Daniel Laninga) and Brian (Sharon) Kihnke; grandchildren: Autumn (Caleb) Walker, Alexis, Alyssa, Logan Kihnke and Lilah Laninga; siblings: Evelyn Kolenda, Richard (Sally) Kolenda, Robert (Mary Lou) Kolenda, Edward (Mary) Kolenda, Diane Remenak, Joseph Kolenda, Thomas (Leanne) Kolenda, Lee (Janet) Kihnke and Karen Matvichuk; and many nieces and nephews. Brothers Ronald, Raymond and Roger Kolenda passed before her.
Father James Bearss celebrates her Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, at Holy Childhood of Jesus Catholic Church of Harbor Springs, with a 10 a.m. gathering prior and luncheon immediately following. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Holy Childhood. Donations can be made in memory of Mary Ann to McLaren Hospice of Petoskey or the Little Traverse Bay Humane Society. View the full obituary and share a memory of Mary Ann on the online guestbook at stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
