Mary Ann Reaume, 85, of Grand Haven died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at a local care facility. Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Ex-gymnastics coach wins appeal on Nassar-related conviction
- Michigan officials expect omicron variant to sweep state
- Smart, Georgia focused on all aspects of U-M ahead of Orange Bowl
- Armed Services Marathon changing date, venue for '22
- Lions' Goff feeling fine after positive COVID-19 test; status for Sunday unclear
- City earns Project of the Year award from public works association
- State Briefs
- Gift paves way for Ottawa Sands improvements
Most Popular
Articles
- Bridge Update: Lanes expected to reopen Dec. 23
- Farewell after 45 years in the hospital
- Giant Nativity scene returns to waterfront
- Area schools make plans ahead of mask mandate expiration
- A taste of Poland in Fruitport
- Mike Grillo
- Grand Haven boys get career night from Worthington in Drawbridge win
- Damaging winds lead to school closures
- Wyoming man charged in hit-and-run on Sterns bridge
- Ingall, Siemion say farewell to Grand Haven schools
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- State’s gun status quo must change (10)
- Your Views (10)
- GOP is right: Build Back Better provides break for the rich (4)
- Your Views (3)
- What happened to the dollar store? (3)
- Your Views (3)
- Your Views (2)
- Traveling around Tri-Cities is neither here nor there (2)
- Which Americans truly have the right to bear arms? (2)
- Don’t overlook giving thanks for spiritual blessings (2)
- Vaccination rates are up, but holdouts ensure the virus will stick around (2)
- GHAPS assistant superintendent arrested, arraigned on embezzlement charge (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Will city allow recreational pot sales? (2)
- Reasons to be thankful: Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, Tom Brady and more (1)
- LSU, Kelly agree to 10-year contract worth at least $95M (1)
- Trigger fingers: 1 person kills, but more can be responsible (1)
- No, Michael Flynn, America doesn’t need one religion (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Treatment of Uyghurs is at the center of China's Winter Olympics problem (1)
- Getting to know Catherine McNally (1)
- Acknowledging, understanding our history helps us grow (1)
- The love of God is the central truth of Christmas (1)
- Gift paves way for Ottawa Sands improvements (1)
- Letting yourself go with the stories of Christmas (1)
- With guns, safety always must come first (1)
- Police searching for suspect in Lake Michigan Credit Union robbery (1)
- Many reasons to be thankful (1)
- 98-year-old celebrates 70 years as Hope basketball season ticket holder (1)
- Farewell after 45 years in the hospital (1)
- State Briefs (1)
- The future is electric: The rising popularity of EVs (1)
- Documents: Wheeler had history of financial troubles (1)
- Area schools make plans ahead of mask mandate expiration (1)
- Pope hopes charity match deals a "kick" to exclusion (1)
- Local agencies stressed: 'We just can’t find that housing' (1)
- Opinion Poll results (1)
- Substitute teacher at West Ottawa threatened suicide if student disclosed assault (1)
- The Chalkboard Project: ‘Dismantling the power of words’ (1)
- Your Views (1)
- 'Comfort and Joy' shattered at parade (1)
- Not Christmas yet! Advent and the Four Last Things (1)
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Are you a snow lover or a snow hater?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.